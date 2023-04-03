The news was confirmed Thursday night in an Instagram post shared by the GMWA Alliance of Gospel Music Professionals on behalf of the Hutchins Family, IR Record Label and HD Global Media Group.

Norman Hutchins’ family and record label speak out

“It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of multi-award-winning gospel artist Bishop Dr. Norman E. Hutchins, Sr., a gospel giant who went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 5, 2025. Bishop Norman Hutchins, Sr., was a cherished gospel artist, a beacon of faith, and a powerful voice whose music touched countless lives with message of hope, faith and salvation,” the announcement on Instagram stated.

“We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love and support from fans, friends and the gospel community during this time. We ask for your continued prayers for Bishop Norman Hutchins family, loved ones, and all those touched by his ministry as we mourn this great loss and celebrate a life well-lived in service to God,” the statement added.

“We humbly ask that you respect the family’s need for privacy as they navigate this season of grief,” the message concluded.