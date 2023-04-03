Bishop Dr. Norman Hutchins Sr., a pastor and gospel artist known for classic hits such as “God’s Got a Blessing (with My Name on It!),” has died. He was 62.
The news was confirmed Thursday night in an Instagram post shared by the GMWA Alliance of Gospel Music Professionals on behalf of the Hutchins Family, IR Record Label and HD Global Media Group.
Norman Hutchins’ family and record label speak out
“It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of multi-award-winning gospel artist Bishop Dr. Norman E. Hutchins, Sr., a gospel giant who went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 5, 2025. Bishop Norman Hutchins, Sr., was a cherished gospel artist, a beacon of faith, and a powerful voice whose music touched countless lives with message of hope, faith and salvation,” the announcement on Instagram stated.
“We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love and support from fans, friends and the gospel community during this time. We ask for your continued prayers for Bishop Norman Hutchins family, loved ones, and all those touched by his ministry as we mourn this great loss and celebrate a life well-lived in service to God,” the statement added.
“We humbly ask that you respect the family’s need for privacy as they navigate this season of grief,” the message concluded.
When did Norman Hutchins start his music career?
Hutchins’ recordings received Grammy, Dove and Stellar nominations. He began recording professionally in 1992. In 1999, he released his debut album, Battlefield, on JDI Records and rose to prominence in gospel music, according to LA Focus News.
The album remained on Billboard’s gospel charts for 88 weeks. He went on to release other gospel albums, including Nobody but You (2002) and Where I Long to Be (2023), a personal project reflecting on his recovery from blindness.
The beloved pastor’s music catalog also included classic hits like “Gods Got a Blessing (with My Name on It!), “Battlefield,” “Emmanuel,” “Where I Long to Be” and “Jesus I Love You.” He released four albums during his career.
“He had a gift for creating simple, powerful music that became a hallmark of the Black church experience,” James Roberson, president and CEO of JDI Records, said, per LA Focus News.
View this post on Instagram
‘His faith, strength, and love touched every soul he met’
In his pastoral work, he served as a music minister at West Angeles Church of God in Christ. Years later, he moved back to his hometown of Delaware and founded Frontline Ministries alongside his wife, Karen.
“Norman was not only my husband and partner in ministry but my greatest source of inspiration. His faith, strength, and love touched every soul he met. Though my heart is heavy, I am comforted knowing his legacy of hope and healing will continue to shine through the lives he changed,” Karen said in a statement obtained by The Urban Music Scene.
Hutchins is survived by his wife and his three children.