North Carolina Lt. Governor Mark Robinson, the GOP candidate for governor of the state, has faced multiple controversies surrounding statements he’s made during his political career. Now, a new scandal has broken over outrageous comments Robinson allegedly made before entering politics.
Robinson allegedly made sexual comments, called himself a ‘Black Nazi’ and co-signed a return of slavery
CNN broke the story Thursday that Robinson made a series of offensive statements years ago on the message boards of a porn website allegedly. According to the news network, Robinson allegedly posted numerous comments to the message boards of the adult website “Nude Africa” between 2008 and 2012, years before he entered politics. The user identified as Robinson once commented “I’m a black NAZI!!” and expressed approval for bringing back slavery. The poster also makes several sexually graphic comments, including his enjoyment of transgender pornography (despite his current, anti-trans rhetoric) and a story of peeping on women in a public shower when he was 14 years old.
CNN notes that the poster’s profile lists his name as Mark Robinson. The account uses a username ‘minisoldr’ that Robinson has used on multiple websites over the years and an email address long used by Robinson. Despite this evidence, Robinson denied to CNN that he made the posts, dismissing them as “salacious tabloid lies” but refusing to address the evidence linking him to the posts.
Controversies mount for Robinson
This latest controversy adds to a growing pile of negative publicity for Robinson, an ultra-conservative MAGA-style politician. Robinson has denigrated LGBTQ individuals, quoted Hitler, spread conspiracy theories about COVID-19 and stated his desire to ban abortion in nearly all cases. Robinson has made additional comments downplaying the Holocaust, insulting Muslims and Asian people and opposing women having the right to vote.
Robinson’s headline stances and controversial statements risk alienating votes in the November election for governor, potentially hurting other Republicans in North Carolina, including former President Trump. With scrutiny of Robinson growing, the Trump campaign is allegedly distancing itself from the candidate who Trump previously supported, while other unnamed Republicans may be urging him to drop out of the race.
Trump and JD Vance have canceled all events associated with Robinson.
GOP leaders are calling on him to immediately exit the race
After today it will be too late for him to remove his name from the ballot
Robinson denies he made these postings and says he’ll stay in the race
So far, Robinson is standing defiant against criticism and is resisting suggestions he drop out of the race in North Carolina. With only weeks to go before the election, time will tell if Robinson remains in the race and how voters react to his scandals.