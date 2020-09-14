Controversies mount for Robinson

This latest controversy adds to a growing pile of negative publicity for Robinson, an ultra-conservative MAGA-style politician. Robinson has denigrated LGBTQ individuals, quoted Hitler, spread conspiracy theories about COVID-19 and stated his desire to ban abortion in nearly all cases. Robinson has made additional comments downplaying the Holocaust, insulting Muslims and Asian people and opposing women having the right to vote.

Robinson’s headline stances and controversial statements risk alienating votes in the November election for governor, potentially hurting other Republicans in North Carolina, including former President Trump. With scrutiny of Robinson growing, the Trump campaign is allegedly distancing itself from the candidate who Trump previously supported, while other unnamed Republicans may be urging him to drop out of the race.

Trump and JD Vance have canceled all events associated with Robinson. GOP leaders are calling on him to immediately exit the race After today it will be too late for him to remove his name from the ballot Robinson denies he made these postings and says he’ll stay in the race — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) September 19, 2024

So far, Robinson is standing defiant against criticism and is resisting suggestions he drop out of the race in North Carolina. With only weeks to go before the election, time will tell if Robinson remains in the race and how voters react to his scandals.