Married to Medicine star Dr. Heavenly Kimes is taking on a new role that goes beyond giving patients a healthy smile.

The Bravo cosmetic dentist is transitioning from dentistry to politics, announcing her candidacy as a Democrat for Georgia state representative in District 93, which covers DeKalb County areas including Lithonia, Stone Mountain, and parts of Decatur and Stonecrest, according to a news release obtained by KTLA.

Kimes, 54, will kick off her campaign Tuesday at a community rally outside the Georgia State Capitol in downtown Atlanta.

“This is a historic moment, and I extend a heartfelt invitation to all my constituents and supporters,” Kimes said in a news release, per KTLA. “Join us, lend your energy, and together, let’s demonstrate the impactful force of community power.”

Dr. Heavenly Kimes isn’t the only reality star to move into politics

She joins a growing list of reality television stars who have left their professions to pursue political careers aimed at creating change in their communities. Kimes also has insisted that, although she lacks experience in politics, her background in health care and advocacy makes her a strong candidate for the position.

“I’m not a career politician. I’m a mom, a doctor, a business owner — and I’m not afraid to stand up for what I believe in,” Kimes said in a statement, per People. “I’m running to serve, and I’m ready to work.”

Kimes’ campaign slogan is “Real Life. Real Leadership. Real Change,” which she promises to deliver if elected as a state representative. She also outlined a list of issues she aims to address, many of which disproportionately affect middle-class and Black Americans.

Which key issues is Dr. Heavenly Kimes prioritizing in her campaign?

Health care that’s affordable and accessible, including mental health and maternal care

Education that prepares our kids not just to graduate, but to thrive — teaching real-life skills such as entrepreneurship, technology and financial literacy

An economy that works for everyone, especially small business owners, working families and Black entrepreneurs

Police reform rooted in accountability, safety and justice, because she understands the deeply personal impact of these issues on families

“I’ve spent my life helping people build confidence, start businesses, and take control of their futures,” Kimes said, according to People. “Now I’m bringing that same passion to the State Capitol. District 93 deserves someone who’s not just talking, but doing.”

Kimes made her reality television debut in Season 2 of Married to Medicine. Since then, she has quickly become a fan favorite among viewers. Now in its 11th season, the show has featured Kimes in several fiery moments, including a February incident for which she later apologized, involving Dr. Gregory Lunceford, his ex-wife Quad Webb, and Webb’s new partner, King, Blavity’s Shadow and Act reported.