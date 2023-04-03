Martha Blanding, a trailblazer at the Disneyland Resort, was honored at the Disney Legends Ceremony on Sunday, concluding the D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event. Blanding, the first Black VIP Tour Guide and the first Black female leader at Disneyland, received recognition for her groundbreaking contributions to the company.
The Disney Legends Award honors individuals who have shaped The Walt Disney Company’s history by challenging norms and driving creativity to new heights. For 37 years, Disney has recognized a select group of honorees for their contributions, with Blanding joining prominent figures from television, film and music this year. She reflected on her pioneering role and the challenges she overcame to succeed.
“Being the first Black Permanent Tour Guide, VIP Hostess and becoming the first Black Female in Management in my eyes was amazing,” Blanding said in an interview for The Walt Disney Company’s blog. “I felt that I had achieved a challenge that for some would have felt uncomfortable being the only one. My parents taught me to always put my best foot forward and always do my best, and that’s what I did.”
Blanding, who increased diversity within the theme parks and resort divisions, shared her 50-year Disney career highlights.
“I have witnessed many changes in the company, [like] adding new lands and attractions in the park. I am most proud of being part of the growth of cultural diversity, equity, and inclusion for young Cast Members of color coming behind me. I saw the evolution of BERG diversity groups and was one of the founders of PULSE (People, United, Lead, Serve, Excel), which is the Black diversity group,” she mentioned.
Working for Disney for as long as Blanding has been there is particularly admirable, given the unique and magical nature of the company. She said that what she loves most about working for the company is creating a positive experience for guests and the cast members who work with her.
“Creating the magic for our guests and Cast Members. Designing events that our guests will remember and share with family and friends. Meeting all kinds of people from Hollywood and all over the world,” Blanding said when asked what stood out most to her.
During the ceremony, Blanding received a special on-stage presentation from dancer and choreographer Derek Hough, as well as a performance of the Toy Story classic “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” by Disneyland Resort’s The Dapper Dans and the Disneyland Band, ABC 30 reported.
“She is a part of the foundation that makes Disneyland the happiest place on Earth,” Hough said, recognizing Blanding’s decades-long dedication to the company.
In addition to the heartwarming tribute, a video honoring Blanding featured commentary from celebrities such as Dwayne Johnson and Heidi Klum, as well as Walt Disney Company colleagues and cast members.
“Becoming a Disney Legend was not something that I thought would happen to me. I was totally surprised when I received the call. I [began at Disneyland as an hourly] Cast Member and moved up the ladder, working hard with many wonderful co-workers along the way. This makes me proud because I am proof that an hourly Cast Member can become a Disney Legend,” Blanding said.