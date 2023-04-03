The Disney Legends Award honors individuals who have shaped The Walt Disney Company’s history by challenging norms and driving creativity to new heights. For 37 years, Disney has recognized a select group of honorees for their contributions, with Blanding joining prominent figures from television, film and music this year. She reflected on her pioneering role and the challenges she overcame to succeed.

“Being the first Black Permanent Tour Guide, VIP Hostess and becoming the first Black Female in Management in my eyes was amazing,” Blanding said in an interview for The Walt Disney Company’s blog. “I felt that I had achieved a challenge that for some would have felt uncomfortable being the only one. My parents taught me to always put my best foot forward and always do my best, and that’s what I did.”