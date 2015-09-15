Disney and all of its many brands flocked to D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event on Friday for the Disney Entertainment Showcase, taking place at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Hosted by Yvette Nicole Brown, there were presentations featuring Disney Entertainment Co-Chairman Alan Bergman, Pixar Animation Studios’ Chief Creative Officer Pete Docter, Disney Animation’s Chief Creative Officer Jennifer Lee, and Marvel Studios’ President and producer Kevin Feige, who all took to the stage to bring out stars and creatives from upcoming projects, revealing new trailers, exclusive news and more.

Here’s a breakdown of just a few of the most exciting things to come out of the D23’s Disney Entertainment Showcase:

New Captain America: Brave New World reveals the first actual look at Red Hulk

Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Though we got a shot of his arm in a prior trailer, audiences at D23 got a full view of President Thaddeus Ross’ Red Hulk (portrayed by Harrison Ford) in Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World.

Star Anthony Mackie joined Feige on stage to introduce the new footage, which hasn’t been publicly released yet.

The film, directed by Julius Onah, sees Sam Wilson “in the middle of an international incident after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross.” The film also stars Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson and Harrison Ford.

The Fantastic Four vibes

With The Fantastic Four: First Steps now in production in the UK, stars Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic) Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm/The Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm/The Human Torch) and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm/Thing) appeared to say hello to the D23 audiences in a pre-recorded video, and there was also a sizzle presented by Feige that showcases the cast and the retro-futuristic vibes of the film, including a big Galactus sighting.

Ironheart trailer continues Riri Williams’ story after Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

The D23 crowd also viewed footage (which hasn’t been released) from Marvel Television’s upcoming series, Ironheart.

Executive producer Ryan Coogler came on stage and brought out cast members Dominique Thorne, Anthony Ramos, Lyric Ross, Regan Aliyah and Alden Ehrenreich. The series is set to debut in 2025 on Disney+,

“I always loved the character Riri Williams,” Coogler told the crowd. “It was my honor to bring her to life in our film Wakanda Forever, but I always knew she had more to her story, and I’m really excited to share it with you guys.”

“I have been having the best time playing Riri, and I can’t wait for you guys to see more of this series,” Thorne said.

The description states, “Set after the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel Television’s Ironheart pits technology against magic when Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne)—a young, genius inventor determined to make her mark on the world—returns to her hometown of Chicago. Her unique take on building iron suits is brilliant, but in pursuit of her ambitions, she finds herself wrapped up with the mysterious yet charming Parker Robbins aka ‘The Hood’ (Anthony Ramos).” Manny Montana, Matthew Elam and Anji White also star. Chinaka Hodge is head writer and executive producer, and Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes direct episodes.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew trailer and more information revealed

The very first footage was revealed for Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, the latest Star Wars series set for Disney+. Jude Law appeared on stage to represent the show and give fans some new details. The show premieres Dec. 3 on Disney+ with its first two episodes.

The series has long been said to take inspirations from ’80s, youth-driven adventure films such as E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial and The Goonies, and the first trailer verifies that.

“I fell in love with Star Wars when I was a 10-year-old boy,” Law told the D23 crowd, explaining how this series is told “from the perspective of the kids.”

It will follow “the journey of four kids who make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, then get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy, crossing paths with the likes of Jod Na Nawood, the mysterious character played by Law. Finding their way home—and meeting unlikely allies and enemies—will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined.”

The series also stars Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Kyriana Kratter, Robert Timothy Smith, Tunde Adebimpe, Kerry Condon and Nick Frost. Created by Jon Watts and Christopher Ford, the season’s directors are Watts, David Lowery, the Daniels (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert), Jake Schreier, Bryce Dallas Howard and Lee Isaac Chung. Ford, Watts, Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson executive produce.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians new season tease

Percy Jackson and the Olympians author and series co-creator Rick Riordan appeared with stars Walker Scobell (Percy Jackson), Leah Sava Jeffries (Annabeth Chase) and Aryan Simhadri (Grover Underwood) to tease the upcoming second season of the show, which recently kicked off production.

I is currently filming in Vancouver and is set for a 2025 debut on Disney+. As they detailed on-stage, the second season is based oon The Sea of Monsters, which is the second installment of the Percy Jackson book series from Riordan.

While the cast had to remained tight-lipped on major details, Scobell teased, “You’ll get to meet my lovable half-cyclops half-brother, Tyson.”

Dosney on Broadway, celebrating 30 years, presented a melody of performances including The Lion King, Aladdin and Hercules, the latter of which is opening on London’s West End next summer.

Also announced at D23 was that a stage musical based on The Greatest Showman is currently in development.

Bless my soul! 🙌🏺 HERCULES to electrify London's West End in summer 2025. ⚡️ #D23 pic.twitter.com/4qO23bdVnc — Disney on Broadway (@disneybroadway) August 10, 2024

This is the moment you’ve waited for. 🎩✨ A stage adaptation of THE GREATEST SHOWMAN is currently in development by Disney Theatrical Group. #D23 pic.twitter.com/e5NZnb1BDL — Disney on Broadway (@disneybroadway) August 10, 2024

Watch all of the other fully-released trailers from D23 below, including Moana 2 and and Disney’s Snow White. View the new trailer for Mufasa: The Lion King here.

Moana 2 trailer

Disney’s Snow White trailer

Agatha All Along trailer