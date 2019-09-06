The National Guard blocked Rep. Maxine Waters on Sunday when she tried to enter the Los Angeles Federal Building.

Waters was captured on video as she approached the building with her colleagues and requested for the officials to allow her to come inside. As Waters told the guard that she came to use her “congressional authority” to check on immigrant detainees, the guard closed the door on her.

WATCH: Cops slam the door on Maxine Waters as she tries to enter the Los Angeles Federal Building



pic.twitter.com/MDZjflKsBy — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 8, 2025

What was Maxine Waters’ response to being blocked from a LA federal building?

Later on, Waters went to X , formerly Twitter, to talk about her experience, saying she was trying to exercise her rights and check on SEIU California President David Huerta after he was arrested by ICE. She also pled with the National Guard to not use their weapons against “peaceful demonstrators who were simply exercising their rights to freedom of speech and protest.”

The Congresswoman included a video message to President Donald Trump in her tweet and she did not hold back.

“You are a cruel human being,” Waters said. “You are accusing the poorest people in the land, the most vulnerable people in the land to promote your politics.”

Today, I came to the Metropolitan Detention Center to exercise my constitutional rights as a Member of Congress to check on the safety and conditions of SEIU California President David Huerta, who was arrested by ICE. I pled with the National Guard, which was heavily armed, not… pic.twitter.com/a7sb86yg7F — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) June 8, 2025

How is Trump responding to the immigration protests in LA?

Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social, that he has deployed the National Guard to “liberate” Los Angeles from a “migrant invasion.”

“Order will be restored, the Illegals will be expelled, and Los Angeles will be set free,” Trump wrote, CBS Austin reported.

Waters told CNN that she is concerned about the idea of the National Guard using weapons against protesters.

“I don’t know why we have guns. What are those guns for? Are they to shoot protesters? I mean, there’s no reason to be here with the National Guard,” Waters told CNN, per The Hill. “The president of the United States is a cruel, dishonorable human being who would just as soon as shoot somebody down. But I don’t want that to happen. … I want the elected officials to do everything that we can to dissuade them.”