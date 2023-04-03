Social media draws attention

Since then, fans of the Snack Wrap have used their voices to attract McDonald’s attention and bring it back. A petition on Change.org has garnered nearly 19,000 signatures, while a viral TikTok of someone eating one in Ireland, where they’re still sold, has racked up more than 1.4 million views, according to the AP.

Earlier this year, McDonald’s hinted at the Snack Wrap’s return during a February conference call on U.S. fourth-quarter sales.

The Associated Press reported that while foot traffic had declined by “double digits” among low-income customers, President and CEO Chris Kempczinski announced ways to bring back this consumer group, and the beloved food item was one of them.

The Snack Wrap returns with a new twist

The Chicago-based burger giant also confirmed that the Snack Wrap would return with a new twist. While the food item initially offered grilled or fried chicken options with honey mustard or sweet chili sauces, the revamped version will only contain fried chicken with its newest recipe and two new flavors: ranch or spicy.