Meagan Good slamming the narrative that Jonathan Majors felt a way about Michael Ealy giving her a bear hug at last week’s PowerPlayers Mix & Mingle event in Los Angeles.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the viral clip shows Ealy picking up his Think Like a Man costar in a hug, while Majors stands to the side, looking pressed. Ealy then daps up D Smoke and greets D Smoke’s wife. The video makes it look like Ealy didn’t acknowledge Majors at all.

According to Complex, the video became even more popular when social media comedian Druski recapped the video on Twitter, writing in all caps, “WE ALL BEEN THERE BROTHER.”

WE ALL BEEN THERE BROTHER 😂😭 https://t.co/1O0QQ9r9fu — DRUSKI (@druski) July 11, 2024

Viewers of the clip, originally posted on NitecastMedia and spread to the masses on The Shade Room, ran with the narrative that Ealy was dismissing Majors because of Majors’ convicted assault and harassment of his ex-girlfriend.

Good took to The Shade Room to address the situation, stating that Ealy did, in fact, talk to Majors before hugging her. She said the video was actually edited to not show Ealy and Major’s earlier interaction.

“So we’re just gonna edit out the first part of the video where Jonathan and Michael exchange a big hug first and then speak life over each other–‘before’ he gives me a big brother hug?” she wrote on the platform. “Lol smh super unfortunate how people don’t have anything better to do than project on others and intentionally perpetuate negative misguided commentary on life snippets they have no real context to. It’s sad. Sigh. But still, God bless yall.”

Good is currently starring in Tyler Perry’s Divorce in the Black opposite Cory Hardrict. The film is now streaming on Prime Video.