What is the Medicare Part B premium for 2025?

The standard monthly premium for Medicare Part B enrollees will be $185 in 2025, which is an increase of $10.30 from $174.70 in 2024, per CMS.

Meanwhile, the annual deductible for all Medicare Part B beneficiaries will increase by $17, from $240 to $257.

Seniors will face this Part B premium hike due to “projected price changes and assumed utilization increases that are consistent with historical experience,” according to CMS.

The premium cost fluctuates each year, with 2023 set at around $164.90, compared to $170.10 in 2022, according to CMS and the U.S. Railroad Retirement Board.