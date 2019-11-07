In celebration of the highly anticipated release of Paramount Pictures’ Gladiator II, Pepsi tapped Megan Thee Stallion for a music video commercial marking the return of the NFL season and the upcoming film.

The gladiator-inspired campaign, titled “Make Your Gameday Epic,” sees the rapper commanding a legion of major NFL stars, including Travis Kelce, Josh Allen, Justin Jefferson and Derrick Henry, amid their battle for a Pepsi.

The commercial was produced by Ridley Scott Associates, Paramount Brand Studio, and directed by Jake Scott in collaboration with Paramount Pictures. The campaign also includes the Houston native’s take on Queen’s iconic hit, “We Will Rock You,” offering the song her own lyricism and style. The song is available on all major streaming platforms. The commercial and Megan’s “We Will Rock You” version is set to run during he 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, which the rapper is hosting.

“I’m honored to follow in the footsteps of the legends who appeared in this Gladiator campaign 20 years ago and proud to have carved my own new legacy,” the 29-year-old said in a statement. “Pepsi really brought the worlds of music, sports and entertainment together in a powerful way to set off the new NFL season. It was fun putting my creative flip on such an iconic Queen song and I can’t wait for the Hotties to hear it!”

The commercial begins with Morris and Lacy looking into a can of Pepsi Zero Sugar as it turns into a colosseum. There, Megan orders the Morris, Lacy and the other NFL players and they fight for her praise, and a sip of a Pepsi to officially, “Let Gameday Begin!”

“Bringing the epic world of Gladiator II to life in a modern, dynamic way through this Pepsi campaign was incredibly exciting,” Scott said in a press release. “We wanted to create a visual spectacle that captured the energy and intensity of the sport while also paying homage to the iconic film and the original Pepsi campaign. The collaboration with Pepsi and the incredible talent involved made this project truly unforgettable.”

Speaking of the commercial and Gladiator II, Marc Weinstock, Paramount Pictures’ President of Worldwide Marketing & Distribution, said its one of the biggest campaigns yet.

“What started as a theatrical brand partnership evolved into one of the biggest promotional programs in our company’s history—spanning across theatrical marketing, CBS Sports and the Paramount Global networks,” he said in the release. “A film of this scope calls for a truly epic campaign, and we can think of no more fitting collaboration than with one of the most iconic brands in the world.”

Gladiator II his theaters on Nov. 22.