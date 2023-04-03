Meghan Markle openly shared how discussing her struggles with suicidal thoughts can inspire healing in others by letting them know they’re not alone.
People reported that Markle and Prince Harry recently sat down with host Jane Pauley for an interview on CBS Sunday Morning, which aired over the weekend. They discussed their latest initiative, The Parent Network, a program under their Archewell Foundation that aids parents whose children may have been affected by traumas due to social media use.
The program completed a two-year trial and is now available to parents in the United States, United Kingdom and Canada. It was officially launched in Santa Monica, California, in time for Markle’s 43rd birthday on Sunday.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Archewell Foundation is launching The Parents Network to support parents of children affected by online bullying. Jane Pauley talks with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and to parents in the foundation's pilot program. https://t.co/ah9e8kMkWO pic.twitter.com/rZpmvGa7le
— CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) August 4, 2024
During the interview, the Duchess of Sussex discussed her personal experience with negative social media and online comments and its impact on her mental health. This instance is not the first time the 43-year-old has addressed the harmful effects of cyberbullying. In March 2021, she revealed in an interview with Oprah Winfrey that she did not want to live anymore due to the abuse she received from online users.
These experiences have motivated Markle to assist children in seeking a safe space to navigate the challenges of the online world.
“When you’ve been through any level of pain or trauma, I believe part of our healing journey — certainly part of mine — is being able to be really open about it,” Markle explained. “I really scraped the surface on my experience, but I do think that I would never want someone else to feel that way and I would never want someone else to be making those sort of plans and I would never want someone else to not be believed.”
“If me voicing what I have overcome will save someone or encourage someone in their life to really, genuinely check in on them and not assume that the appearance is good so everything is OK, then that’s worth it. I’ll take a hit for that,” she added.
Markle and Harry, parents of two young children — 5-year-old Prince Archie and 3-year-old Princess Lilibet, aim to shield them from social media and other harmful online spaces.
“So as we can see what’s happening in the online space, we know that there’s a lot of work to be done there, and we’re just happy to be able to be a part of change for good,“ Markle said.
Harry highlighted that even when children are under the same roof as their parents, they may still be unaware of their struggles and the possibility that parents could be contemplating ending their lives due to cyberbullying, according to Complex.
“We always talk about in the olden days if your kids were under your roof, you knew what they were up to, at least they were safe,“ he continued. “And now they can be in the next door room on a tablet or on a phone and can be going down these rabbit holes and, and before you know it, within hours, they could be taking their life,“ noting that parents need to be “first responders“ in their children’s lives.
If you or someone you know is battling suicidal ideation, call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988. You can also text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.