People reported that Markle and Prince Harry recently sat down with host Jane Pauley for an interview on CBS Sunday Morning, which aired over the weekend. They discussed their latest initiative, The Parent Network, a program under their Archewell Foundation that aids parents whose children may have been affected by traumas due to social media use.

The program completed a two-year trial and is now available to parents in the United States, United Kingdom and Canada. It was officially launched in Santa Monica, California, in time for Markle’s 43rd birthday on Sunday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Archewell Foundation is launching The Parents Network to support parents of children affected by online bullying. Jane Pauley talks with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and to parents in the foundation's pilot program. https://t.co/ah9e8kMkWO pic.twitter.com/rZpmvGa7le — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) August 4, 2024

During the interview, the Duchess of Sussex discussed her personal experience with negative social media and online comments and its impact on her mental health. This instance is not the first time the 43-year-old has addressed the harmful effects of cyberbullying. In March 2021, she revealed in an interview with Oprah Winfrey that she did not want to live anymore due to the abuse she received from online users.