Meghan Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, recently made their first visit to Colombia, and it’s safe to say the trip was unforgettable.

On Thursday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex began their tour in Cali, Colombia, meeting with the country’s first Black vice president, Francia Márquez, who had invited them. According to the New York Post, Meghan showcased her impressive dance moves alongside Harry during an engagement at the Centro Nacional de las Artes Delia Zapata Olivella, marking the first of several outings for the couple.

Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Archewell Foundation via Getty Images

On Friday, they visited a school in downtown Bogotá where students gave a special performance prepared for the royals. Meghan bonded with one boy who reminded her of her 3-year-old son, Archie.