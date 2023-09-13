Memorial Day weekend is almost here, which means summer is finally about to make its arrival. This national holiday is a great opportunity to bring family and friends together for some barbecuing, swimming and other fun summer activities. However, what often can get lost in the celebration, and much-needed break from work and school, is the meaning behind the holiday.

Memorial Day is really about acknowledging and paying tribute to the sacrifices made by those who have died in military service. This is done in many ways like visiting cemeteries and memorials, placing flags and flowers on graves of fallen soldiers and participating in parades and moments of remembrance. Test what else you know about this holiday or learn something new with this Memorial Day trivia!

Before diving into this Memorial Day trivia, remember this holiday can be a sorrowful time for many. This is why it is important to be empathetic when wishing them a good Memorial Day. A good rule of thumb is to avoid saying “Happy Memorial Day” to veterans or to family of a fallen veteran. Instead, any other well wishes should be more appropriate and meaningful. Without further adieu, here are 21 Memorial Day trivia questions.

General Knowledge Memorial Day Trivia

What is Memorial Day?

Answer: A U.S. federal holiday for honoring and mourning military personnel who have died in the performance of their military duties.

When is Memorial Day observed?

Answer: The last Monday of May.

Which other U.S. holiday is often confused with Memorial Day because it also honors military personnel?

Answer: Veterans Day.

What is the difference between Memorial Day and Veterans Day?

Answer: Memorial Day honors those who have died in military service, while Veterans Day honors all who have served in the U.S. military.

True or False: It is appropriate to thank veterans on Memorial Day.

Answer: False. It is usually not customary as Memorial Day honors those who died in service, while Veterans Day honors all veterans.

History of Memorial Day Trivia Questions

Which war led to the establishment of Memorial Day?

Answer: The American Civil War.

What was Memorial Day originally called?

Answer: Decoration Day.

Which act of Congress moved Memorial Day from its traditional date of May 30th to the last Monday in May?

Answer: The Uniform Monday Holiday Act of 1968.

In which year did Memorial Day become an official federal holiday?

Answer: 1971.

Who was the U.S. President during the first official Memorial Day (then known as Decoration Day)?

Answer: Lyndon B. Johnson

Which organization helped to establish the first widespread observance of Decoration Day?

Answer: The Grand Army of the Republic (GAR), an organization of Union veterans.

Which city is recognized as the birthplace of Memorial Day?

Answer: Waterloo, New York.

How many American soldiers were honored when the first national observance of Decoration Day took place at Arlington National Cemetery in 1868?

Answer: Approximately 20,000 soldiers.

Traditions and Observances

What is traditionally placed on the graves of soldiers on Memorial Day?

Answer: American flags and flowers.

What national moment of remembrance is observed on Memorial Day at 3 PM local time?

Answer: A moment of silence.

Which race is traditionally held on Memorial Day weekend?

Answer: The Indianapolis 500.

Where is the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific located?

Answer: Punchbowl Crater in Hawaii.

What song is often associated with Memorial Day services and ceremonies?

Answer: “Taps.”

In what year did “Taps” become a standard component of military funeral ceremonies?

Answer: 1891

Which flower is commonly associated with Memorial Day?

Answer: The red poppy.

In what year was the poem “In Flanders Fields” written, inspiring the use of poppies on Memorial Day?

Answer: 1915

Monuments and Memorials

Which memorial, dedicated in 1982, honors the U.S. military personnel who served in the Vietnam War?

Answer: The Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.

What inscription is found on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier?

Answer: “Here rests in honored glory an American soldier known but to God.”

Which famous cemetery does each U.S. president visit on Memorial Day?

Answer: Arlington National Cemetery

Which famous memorial at Arlington National Cemetery honors unidentified soldiers who died in service in which each U.S. president lays a wreath on?

Answer: The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Which famous U.S. battle has a cemetery that predates the Civil War and is often visited on Memorial Day?

Answer: The Battle of Gettysburg; Gettysburg National Cemetery.

Modern Day Memorial Day Trivia Questions

How is the flag flown on Memorial Day?

Answer: The flag is flown at half-staff until noon, then raised to full-staff until sunset.

Which President signed the National Moment of Remembrance Act into law?

Answer: President Bill Clinton in December 2000.

What major holiday weekend event occurs in Washington D.C., featuring hundreds of thousands of motorcyclists paying tribute to veterans?

Answer: Rolling To Remember (Rolling Thunder Run).

What are common foods associated with Memorial Day celebrations?

Answer: Barbecue, hot dogs and hamburgers.

What is the name of the famous concert held annually for Memorial Day in Washington D.C. on the lawn of the Capitol Building?

Answer: The National Memorial Day Concert.