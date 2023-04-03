Metro Boomin when asked about the Drake Vs. Kendrick Lamar beef 👀

“As far as being diplomatic, it’s just entertainment, at the end of the day.”

“I have love & respect for all my collaborators. And I just want to see everybody do they best & help push [Rap] forward.” pic.twitter.com/o8qLNg3yuV

— NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) September 24, 2024