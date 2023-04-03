Machine Gun Kelly (aka MGK), whose real name is Colson Baker, made a rare public appearance with his 15-year-old daughter, Casie. The father-daughter duo attended the 2025 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards on Saturday. The event was held at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

The 35-year-old artist posed on the red carpet with his daughter. He wore an all-black outfit, while Casie sported a pink-draped bustier mini-dress. They snapped several photographs together.

MGK attended the event to perform his latest single, titled “Cliché.” The performance ended with him getting slimed in honor of the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards’ tradition.

MGK said he’s his daughter’s “cheerleader”

“[He] definitely gives a lot of advice. He’s more like a hype man, though,” Casie told People about her father before his performance.

She added that he encourages her to be “myself.”

“Yeah, I’m a cheerleader,” MGK said.

The artists shared Casie with his ex-partner, Emma Cannon. The father-daughter duo previously attended the Kids’ Choice Awards in 2017 and 2019, as well as the 2021 American Music Awards.

MGK and Megan Fox recently welcomed a daughter

MGK and Fox welcomed a daughter, Saga Blade, in March.

“Megan is in the no-sleep club, for sure,” he said. “I’ve been traveling a little bit, just doing some performances. So on those nights, I for sure, just hit the snooze button a million times and I’m catching up on all this.”

“Women are in the rougher trenches of the newborn process, but my specialty is music and laughs and whatever I can do to make her smile and kind of get introduced to the world with love,” MGK added.

Casie said she’s been enjoying being an older sister and said the experience has been “fun.”

“It’s really just so cute. I love her so much,” she said. “It’s so cute. It’s like, different, you know?”