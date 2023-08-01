After a five-season run, Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan has been canceled at Nickelodeon,

The network said in a statement, per Deadline, “After five incredible seasons of Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan, we are officially wrapping production. We’re deeply proud of the entire cast and crew, as well as our amazing partners at Tyler Perry Studios, for the work they’ve created and the stories they’ve brought to life around this show.”

Who starred in ‘Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan’?

The series starred Dylan Gilmer, Carl Anthony Payne, Hero Hunter, Mieko Killman, Celina Smith, Jet Miller and Aloma Lesley Wright.

Carl Anthony Payne initially posted about the cancellation days ago

Before the network confirmed the news on Monday, Payne revealed the news on Instagram in sharing a post about the season finale, which he also directed.

The post reads, “Check out the season finale of Tyler PERRY’S YOUNG DYLAN this week. In this episode I directed I was able to do some really cool things. I combined 3c scenes into one continuous shot. It came out really cool. Unfortunately we didn’t get renewed for a 6th season 😕. All things must come to an end. However I’m looking forward to what’s next and what the future holds! Thank you to Tyler Perry and everyone at TPS. Much ❤️ 😍.”

The series, which was created and executive produced by Perry, was the multihyphenate’s first Paramount production outside of BET and BET+.

Filmed at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, the series was produced by Angi Bones, Mark E. Swinton, Chip Hurd, Will Areu, Carmen K. Jones and Tony L. Strickland.