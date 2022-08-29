Michael B. Jordan is venturing into the health food space. The Creed star has launched MOSS, a sea moss beverage available nationwide. The 36-year-old launched the brand in partnership with his investment firm Outlier Society Ventures and health food supplier Dr. SMood.

“In today’s world where people are increasingly disconnected, MOSS is turning to the ocean to bring balance back to our lives,” said the brand in a statement received by Blavity. “The ultimate source of refreshment, the ocean’s endless waters are full of raw potential that enlivens both our body and minds. By harnessing the potency of sea moss and blending it with organic juices, botanical extracts, and herbs, MOSS offers straight-from-the-sea refreshment in a new, ready-to-drink form.”

The introductory line of MOSS includes three well-developed flavors: pure, pomegranate, and mango ginger. According to the brand, the formulas”feature ingredients such as sea moss, ashwagandha, and ginseng to awaken the senses, enhance vitality, and center us in the present moment.”

The brand describes the pure flavor as “sea moss you can drink — in its purest form,” adding that it’s infused with “sweet lime for a subtle citrus taste.” MOSS also utilizes reverse “osmosis water” to ensure pure, long-lasting hydration.