In an exclusive interview with ABC News correspondent and GMA host DeMarco Morgan, McSpadden discussed how her life has been over the past 10 years since her son’s death.

“Emotional, sad, heartbreaking … waiting on the promises made by certain officials — and 10 years later, those promises have just become broken promises,” McSpadden told Morgan during the interview.

EXCLUSIVE: Lezley McSpadden, mother of Michael Brown Jr. who was shot and killed by a Ferguson, Missouri, police officer, tells @DeMarcoReports that she is still waiting for justice, 10 years later. https://t.co/q48iI01ibj pic.twitter.com/GSAcLbJvV6 — ABC News Live (@ABCNewsLive) August 10, 2024

The grieving mother said one of those “broken promises” was to charge Wilson, who shot at 18-year-old Brown 12 times, with six to eight shots striking him. The pair had an altercation after the teen was accused of stealing cigarillos at Ferguson Market, according to a DOJ report. However, several years later, in 2020, the St. Louis prosecuting attorney decided not to press charges against Wilson.