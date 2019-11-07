There’s some legal news involving Michael Jackson‘s youngest son, Prince Michael Jackson II (formerly known as Blanket and who know goes by Bigi), and his grandmother, Katherine Jackson. According to Vibe, the 22-year-old has taken legal action against his grandmother Katherine, filing an injunction against the 93-year-old that asks the court to stop her from using and accessing his father’s estate money to pay for a previous court appeal.

Per TMZ, Bigi and Katherine were working together to stop the executors of the singer’s estate from pursuing a business deal. Details of that deal are unknown at this time, but it’s speculated it’s the deal the estate made with Sony to sell around half of the singer’s music catalog. Sony was reportedly planning to cough up a whopping $600 million for it. According to Radar Online, Katherine told the court that Jackson never wanted his catalog to be sold, recounting the singer referring to his music as his “lifeline.”

Court documents note that Bigi said he and Katherine brought their arguments against the deal to court, but a judge ruled against them, putting an end to their efforts, TMZ reported. Katherine then decided to appeal the ruling, though Bigi said he didn’t want to be involved in continuing to pursue the matter — and he made it clear that he doesn’t want his father’s estate footing the bill for Katherine’s appeal.

According to court documents, Bigi thinks the appeal Katherine is working on has a low chance of winning, and the 22-year-old doesn’t believe it will benefit the beneficiaries of Jackson’s trust to continue the battle. He vehemently does not want Katherine to access those funds to support the appeal — as an heir of the late singer, he’s entitled to a hefty chunk of the estate.

The 22-year-old is also asking the court to give Katherine the amount spent on attorney’s fees from the original court battle (pre-appeal), which he believes she deserves at least a portion of. Katherine also reportedly receives a seven-figure annual allowance from Jackson’s trust, per TMZ.

Jackson’s other children, Paris and Jackson, have been tight-lipped on the matter, Vibe reported. And according to TMZ, a judge has yet to rule on the matter.