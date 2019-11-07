Marcus Jordan, Michael Jordan’s youngest son, was arrested in Central Florida on Monday for DUI, cocaine possession, and resisting arrest. TMZ reported that the 34-year-old athlete was booked into Orange County Jail, and Page Six confirmed his bond was set at $4,000. It is unknown if he is still in police custody.

Jordan’s Car Stuck on Train Tracks

Jordan, a former student-athlete at the University of Central Florida and owner of a boutique shoe store in downtown Orlando, attempted to flee a traffic stop by the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, WESH reported. Authorities later found a stopped vehicle with its headlights on, positioned on nearby railroad tracks.

According to the police report, a train was approximately 10 minutes away from the location. The car was confirmed to be Jordan’s.

Officers spoke with Jordan, who repeatedly told them he had “made a wrong turn” and asked for their help removing his car from the tracks. Police noted the vehicle was sitting over the tracks, with its tires partially buried in dirt and rocks. They also observed damage to the back bumper.

Signs of Impairment & Sobriety Test

Officers reported that Jordan had slurred speech, bloodshot eyes, and the smell of alcohol on his breath. He also appeared disoriented and was unable to determine his location.

For safety reasons, Jordan and an unidentified passenger were instructed to exit the vehicle. He admitted to having “some drinks” that night and was asked to perform a series of sobriety tests. His performance led to his arrest for driving under the influence.

Discovery of Cocaine & Resistance to Arrest

During a search of Jordan’s person, authorities found a “clear plastic baggie with a white powdery substance” in his pocket. A field test later confirmed it was cocaine.

Jordan was allegedly uncooperative with officers, refusing to enter the police vehicle. He reportedly went as far as sticking his leg out to prevent officers from shutting the door.

Transport to Jail & Refusal to Submit Breath Samples

The police report states that the smell of alcohol on Jordan’s breath became stronger as he was transported to the Orange County DUI Center. Officers also noted that he was “singing the entire way” and that his speech remained slurred.

Upon arrival, Jordan declined to provide breath samples and was subsequently taken to jail.