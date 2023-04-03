“I literally think that in a lot of ways, I’m the luckiest man in the world because I’ve got an amazing daughter,” he said. “I know she’s going through it, but I know that we’re never given more than we can handle and that she is going to crush this.”

The 19-year-old was diagnosed last October after experiencing headaches for a month while being enrolled as a freshman at the University of Southern California. She experienced headaches, nausea and said she “couldn’t walk straight.” One morning, she woke up and started throwing up blood.

“I was like, ‘Hm, this probably isn’t good.’ So I texted [my sister], who then notified the whole family,” she said.