Good Morning America anchor Michael Strahan’s 19-year-old daughter Isabella revealed she has cancer. She is being treated for a malignant brain tumor known as medulloblastoma, he shared in a segment on Tuesday.
“I literally think that in a lot of ways, I’m the luckiest man in the world because I’ve got an amazing daughter,” he said. “I know she’s going through it, but I know that we’re never given more than we can handle and that she is going to crush this.”
The 19-year-old was diagnosed last October after experiencing headaches for a month while being enrolled as a freshman at the University of Southern California. She experienced headaches, nausea and said she “couldn’t walk straight.” One morning, she woke up and started throwing up blood.
“I was like, ‘Hm, this probably isn’t good.’ So I texted [my sister], who then notified the whole family,” she said.
Isabella sought medical attention and was instructed by her doctor to do a full checkup. Her symptoms persisted, and Michael Strahan said they encouraged Isabella to seek medical attention.
“She did an [electrocardiogram, or EKG], there for my heart and like, other stuff, but she didn’t have an MRI machine, so I went to [get an MRI] somewhere else,” she said. “And then she calls me, and she’s like, ‘You need to head to Cedars-Sinai [Medical Center] right now. I’m gonna meet you there.'”
Doctors found out Isabella has a tumor in the back of her brain that required immediate treatment.
“I don’t really remember much,” her father recounted. “I just remember trying to figure out how to get to LA ASAP. And it just doesn’t feel real. It just didn’t feel real.”
“The hardest thing to get over is to think that she has to go through this herself,” Strahan added.
Isabella underwent emergency surgery to remove the tumor in late October. She then went through a month of rehabilitation and radiation treatment.
“I’m feeling good. Not too bad,” she said about how she feels now. “And I’m very excited for this whole process to wrap. But you just have to keep living every day, I think, through the whole thing.”
Isabella will start chemotherapy in February. She will document her journey in a YouTube series in partnership with Duke Children’s Hospital & Health Center to help children at the hospital.
Isabella posted her first video, “How It Started,” showing her recovering after surgery and even celebrating her 19th birthday while in the hospital with those closest to her.
“I just hope anyone who sees this knows that there is a light at the end of the tunnel and that things will get better because every day is another day closer to getting better and closer to feeling better,” she said. “Progress takes a lot of time… try to see the positive things.
View this post on Instagram
Shortly after the 19-year-old disclosed her diagnosis, Isabella’s twin sister Sophia posted several photos of the two on Instagram and praised Isabella for her fortitude throughout her difficult medical ordeal.
“I’m so lucky to have the most amazing sister and best friend in the world. The last few months have been so much harder than we could have ever imagined, but it’s made me realize just how strong you are. You inspire me, and I’m so proud of you. Us forever 💞,” Sophia wrote.
Strahan said the experience has changed his perspective on life and on being a father.
“You learn that you’re probably not as strong as you thought you were when you have to really think about the real things, and I realized that I need support from everybody,” he said. “You think that I’m the athlete, the tough guy, you know, I can come and handle, I’m the father in the family. It is not about any of that. It doesn’t matter. And it’s really made me change my perspective on so many things in my life.”