Donovan McNabb Jr., the son of former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb, has received an offer from Norfolk State University. The team is currently being led by head coach Michael Vick, McNabb’s former Eagles teammate and longtime NFC opponent.
“After a great conversation with @MichaelVick I am blessed to receive an offer from Norfolk State University!!!” McNabb Jr. wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday.
The 16-year-old is currently a wide receiver for Brophy College Preparatory in Phoenix, Arizona. He recently completed his sophomore season, during which he caught nine passes for 83 yards and a score, according to Sports Illustrated.
McNabb Jr. is rated a three-star recruit by Rivals but his ratings could go up during his junior and senior seasons, according to Athlon Sports.
He has received offers from several universities, including from Arizona, Minnesota, Iowa State and his father’s alma mater Syracuse University. The high schooler has also received offers from Temple, Florida Atlantic, Sacramento State, Southern Mississippi and Northern Arizona.
McNabb took to Instagram to share that his son has received an offer from Syracuse.
“Family ties,” he captioned a shared post.
After playing at Syracuse, McNabb made six Pro Bowls and was a member of the Philadelphia Eagles Hall of Fame after 12 seasons. He retired as the team’s all-time passer, with 32,873 yards and 216 touchdowns.
On his end, Vick took over McNabb’s role as Eagles quarterback in 2010 and competed in four seasons. He was named head coach at Norfolk State in December and will make his debut during the university’s game against Towson on Aug. 28.