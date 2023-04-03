While Eagles captain Lane Johnson said it would be an honor to go no matter who is in office, it is ultimately a team decision, Newsweek reported. Despite only staying for the first half, President Donald Trump was the first sitting president to attend a Superbowl game.

Earlier reports stated that Trump predicted a Chiefs victory, and several team members and personnel are staunch supporters of his. With the Eagles emerging as Super Bowl champions, their win echoes their 2018 victory over the New England Patriots during Trump’s first term. At the time, Trump rescinded their White House invitation after several players knelt during the national anthem. Only two players were willing to attend.

In early February, The Sun reported that sources close to the Eagles said there were discussions about the team not visiting the White House. During Super Bowl weekend, team owner Jeff Lurie, who has openly criticized Trump, did not confirm nor deny if the team would accept the traditional invitation.