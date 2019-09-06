Michaela DePrince, the renowned ballerina, who was highly respected for her talent and her work as a humanitarian, has died at age 29. A spokesperson announced the sad news via DePrince’s Instagram page on Friday.
“With pain in our hearts, we share the loss of star ballerina Michaela Mabinty DePrince, whose artistry touched countless hearts and whose spirit inspired many, leaving an indelible mark on the world of ballet, and beyond,” the statement began.
It continued, “Her life was one defined by grace, purpose, and strength. Her unwavering commitment to her art, her humanitarian efforts, and her courage in overcoming unimaginable challenges will forever inspire us. She stood as a beacon of hope for many, showing that no matter the obstacles, beauty and greatness can rise from the darkest of places.”
DePrince, who grew up as an orphan in Sierra Leone, found inspiration when she stumbled upon an image of a ballet dancer in a magazine.
“All I remember is she looked really, really happy,” DePrince told the Associated Press in 2012, adding that she wanted “to become this exact person.”
The star ballerina also opened up about the challenges she faced as an orphan.
“I lost both my parents, so I was there (the orphanage) for about a year and I wasn’t treated very well because I had vitiligo,” she told the AP. “We were ranked as numbers and number 27 was the least favorite and that was my number, so I got the least amount of food, the least amount of clothes and what not.”
Adopted by a New Jersey couple, DePrince officially moved to the U.S. at 4 years old, according to NBC Philadelphia. DePrince attended Philly’s prestigious Rock School for Dance Education. During her training, she often experienced racism.
DePrince said she was once told “America’s not ready for a black girl ballerina” while rehearsing for The Nutcracker. Then, at 9 years old, a teacher reportedly said to her family, “I don’t like to put money into black dancers because they grow up and end up having big boobs and big hips.”
Still, DePrince persevered, graduating from high school, followed by the American Ballet Theatre’s Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School. She worked at the Dance Theatre of Harlem, where she made history as the company’s youngest principal dancer. You may even recognize her from Beyoncé’s musical film Lemonade.
As a humanitarian, DePrince often spoke up for children impacted by violence. Per NBC Philadelphia, she worked as an ambassador of War Child Holland, which is “an independent non-governmental organization that works to ensure children have access to protection, education and psychosocial support.”
DePrince’s cause of death is unknown at this time.