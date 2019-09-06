Michaela DePrince, the renowned ballerina, who was highly respected for her talent and her work as a humanitarian, has died at age 29. A spokesperson announced the sad news via DePrince’s Instagram page on Friday.

“With pain in our hearts, we share the loss of star ballerina Michaela Mabinty DePrince, whose artistry touched countless hearts and whose spirit inspired many, leaving an indelible mark on the world of ballet, and beyond,” the statement began.

It continued, “Her life was one defined by grace, purpose, and strength. Her unwavering commitment to her art, her humanitarian efforts, and her courage in overcoming unimaginable challenges will forever inspire us. She stood as a beacon of hope for many, showing that no matter the obstacles, beauty and greatness can rise from the darkest of places.”