Social Security Administration Acting Commissioner Michelle King has stepped down from her role at the agency after requests from the Department of Government Efficiency to gain access to recipients’ data.
According to The Associated Press, two sources familiar with the matter confirmed the news but were not authorized to speak publicly about it.
King had initially refused DOGE access to SSA recipients data
King had more than 30 years of service working with the agency. She resigned over the weekend after initially denying DOGE employees access to the SSA’s sensitive information regarding millions of Americans.
The White House replaced King with Leland Dudek, who oversaw the SSA’s fraud investigation office, per AP.
‘The agency will be led by a career Social Security anti-fraud expert’
On Monday, White House spokesperson Harrison Fields took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and shared the news about the soon-to-be SSA head.
“[President Donald Trump] has nominated the highly qualified and talented Frank Bisignano to lead the [Social Security Administration], and we expect him to be swiftly confirmed in the coming weeks. In the meantime, the agency will be led by a career Social Security anti-fraud expert as the acting commissioner,” Fields wrote.
He continued, “President Trump is committed to appointing the best and most qualified individuals who are dedicated to working on behalf of the American people, not to appease the bureaucracy that has failed them for far too long.”
King is just one of several high-ranking officials who have stepped down from their role, sharing concerns over DOGE staffers’ access to private taxpayer information.
Others, such as Nancy Altman, the president of the advocacy group Social Security Works, have spoken out about DOGE’s access to this data, including personal and sensitive data regarding SSA benefits.
“She was standing in the way and they moved her out of the way. They put someone in who presumably they thought would cooperate with them and give them the keys to all our personal data,” Altman said, according to CBS News.
Former SSA commissioner says ‘there will be an interruption in benefits’
Martin O’Malley, the Social Security commissioner under the Biden administration and a former Maryland governor, told The Washington Post that DOGE’s access to SSA recipients’ information could delay benefits.
“At this rate, they will break it. And they will break it fast, and there will be an interruption of benefits,” O’Malley told the Post.
“It’s a shame the chilling effect it has to disregard 120 senior executive service people,” he added. “To pick an acting commissioner that is not in the senior executive service sends a message that professional people should leave that beleaguered public agency.”