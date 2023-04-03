According to The Associated Press, two sources familiar with the matter confirmed the news but were not authorized to speak publicly about it.

King had initially refused DOGE access to SSA recipients data

King had more than 30 years of service working with the agency. She resigned over the weekend after initially denying DOGE employees access to the SSA’s sensitive information regarding millions of Americans.

The White House replaced King with Leland Dudek, who oversaw the SSA’s fraud investigation office, per AP.