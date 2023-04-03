Mike Tyson and Jake Paul will face off for the first time Friday night in a highly anticipated Netflix matchup, but tensions have already flared, with the boxing legend already using his hands ahead of the big event.
According to ESPN, both athletes weighed in Thursday. The final stare-down before Friday’s contest at AT&T Stadium took a turn when Paul lunged forward in a crawling stance, invading the former heavyweight champion’s space.
Tyson swiftly responded with an open-handed slap to Paul’s face. As security rushed to intervene, Paul taunted him, riling up the crowd and laughing off the hit.
So, exactly how old is Mike Tyson?
The weigh-in saw Tyson, who is 58, at 233 pounds, and Paul, 27, at 220 pounds.
MIKE TYSON HITS JAKE PAUL AT THE WEIGH IN #PaulTyson
—
LIVE ON NETFLIX
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 15
8 PM ET | 5 PM PT pic.twitter.com/kFU40jVvk0
— Netflix (@netflix) November 15, 2024
A source revealed another incident triggered Tyson’s reaction
A source close to the situation told ESPN that Tyson reacted to Paul “purposefully” stepping on his foot during the stare-down. The insider added that the 58-year-old was already irritated by Paul’s trash-talking, and the step on the foot was the tipping point for Tyson.
Paul shared his thoughts on the face-slap with the crowd, saying, “It’s personal now. He must die!”
The clash between the two athletes has sparked anticipation for the upcoming matchup.
Tyson’s return adds unpredictability to the showdown
With Tyson 31 years older than his opponent, anything could happen during Friday night’s showdown. The heavyweight champion’s return to the ring will be an exciting moment for sports fans.
NBC News reported that the last time Tyson fought professionally was in 2005 when he lost to Irish former boxer Kevin McBride in the sixth round.
Paul, a social media star with millions of Instagram followers and a popular YouTube channel, became a professional boxer in 2020, debuting with a first-round win over fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib. He has since built a 10-1 record, defeating several UFC fighters, per NBC News.
The highly anticipated matchup was initially scheduled for July 20, but it was postponed after Tyson had an ulcer flareup during a flight.
Tyson and Paul share their thoughts leading up to the fight
On Wednesday, the pair spoke to the media, discussing their expectations leading up to the fight.
“I fear no man, so I want him to be that old savage Mike,” Paul said of the old school “Iron Mike,” according to NBC News. “He says he’s going to kill me. I’m ready. I want that killer. I want the hardest match possible Friday night, and I want there to be no excuses from everyone at home when I knock him out.”
Meanwhile, Tyson discussed how it felt being back in the ring at 58 years old.
“I’m just ready to fight,” he said, per NBC News. “I’ve said everything I had to say. There’s nothing else to say. I’m just looking forward to fighting.”
Friday’s matchup will air live on Netflix at 8 p.m. EST from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.