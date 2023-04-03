According to ESPN, both athletes weighed in Thursday. The final stare-down before Friday’s contest at AT&T Stadium took a turn when Paul lunged forward in a crawling stance, invading the former heavyweight champion’s space.

Tyson swiftly responded with an open-handed slap to Paul’s face. As security rushed to intervene, Paul taunted him, riling up the crowd and laughing off the hit.

So, exactly how old is Mike Tyson?

The weigh-in saw Tyson, who is 58, at 233 pounds, and Paul, 27, at 220 pounds.