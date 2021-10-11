As of this writing, we are less than a month away from one of the biggest fights in recent history. On Nov. 15, Mike Tyson returns to the ring to face Jake Paul. In what will be Netflix’s first live-streamed sporting event, the intrigue is as high as ever. On one side, there’s Jake, who is a younger yet less experienced fighter than the legendary Tyson. But on the other hand, there’s Tyson, who, at 58 years old, people wonder if he can still hang. Something tells me that he can.

Back in 2020, Tyson stepped back into the ring for another exhibition bout with the legendary Roy Jones Jr. In what was an impressive showing for a man in his 50s, Tyson had Jones Jr. very much looking his age. That exhibition allowed for some belief that Tyson could potentially keep up with a younger fighter. Look no further than the master capitalist, Jake Paul, to pick up the mantle. With most streaming services seeking to run live sporting events on their platforms, the opportunity for Netflix presented itself.

It’s the perfect storm that juxtaposes the veteran knockout legend against the snarky and conceited newcomer. With a record of 10-1, Paul couldn’t sniff Tyson’s experience level. However, someone who is 58 years old is exactly that. Although, there aren’t many 58-year-olds with the punching power of “Iron” Mike. As we near the fight date, I still feel that Tyson has a tangible shot at a win. I know he isn’t the unstable brawler he once was, but his technique still seems as sharp as ever.

If there was any area where Tyson might be in over his head, it might just be in the realm of conditioning. It won’t be easy trying to keep up with a younger fighter past the midway point of the bout. But, if he can, it spells trouble for Paul. That Martin episode where he didn’t want to miss the beginning of the Tyson fight was a real thing. Tyson was not paid by the hour. So, having said that Paul also cannot allow his hubris to make him not take Tyson seriously.

This fight will be a lot different than what we saw from Tyson in 2020. Although it is still an exhibition, this fight features an energy that the previous one didn’t. There’s a palpable disdain that boxing purists have for Jake Paul. They don’t respect his ascent and believe he has made a mockery of the sport of kings. They want to see him lose. So there’s a level of investment that Tyson probably hasn’t seen since his clash with Lennox Lewis many moons ago. Expect a shocker this time around, whichever way it goes. But for my money, I think Tyson still has some vicious uppercuts left that can sting and will leave a mark.