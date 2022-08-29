One of the nation’s oldest Black-owned newspapers is celebrating 90 years of storytelling.
This past weekend, the Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder celebrated nine decades of serving as the voice of Minnesota’s Black population, FOX 9 reported. The paper celebrated its milestone with two events: a yacht cruise on the St Croix River and a gala in downtown Minneapolis.
Established by Cecil E. Newman, the headquarters of the newspaper happens to be located just a few blocks from where George Floyd was murdered in 2020. The business is now overseen by Newman’s granddaughter, Tracy Williams-Dillard, When the inaugural paper was released on August 10, 1934, each print was sold for only five cents. Inside, Newman shared his mission, which was to “speak out fearlessly and unceasingly against injustices, discrimination, and all imposed inequalities.”
“I’m overwhelmed with joy and happiness, and it just feels phenomenal. That’s all I can say. To know that my family’s legacy has made it 90 years through the rough times and the tough times, and we’re still here despite it all,” she said.
The Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder made history as one of Minnesota’s oldest Black-owned businesses.
“Our focus is making sure that the African American community is being treated with respect and in the way that they should be. And if you’re not, we hold you accountable,” Williams-Dillard said.
Williams-Dillard wants to keep operations within the family. She plans on passing the newspaper on to her daughter one day.
“The community needs the Spokesman-Recorder now more than ever,” she said.
