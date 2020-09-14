Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar won her Democratic primary on Tuesday, likely guaranteeing her reelection in the heavily Democratic 5th District. Her victory comes after two high-profile defeats for “Squad” members who, like Omar, have been heavily critical of the war in Gaza.
Omar defeats rivals with big spending and big names
Omar secured victory against three other Democrats, including Don Samuels, a former Minneapolis City Council member who came within 2,500 votes of unseating her two years ago. This time, Samuels hit Omar on several issues, including her vote against President Joe Biden’s signature infrastructure bill, a stance that has hurt other progressive Democrats this year. Omar, however, ran an advertisement of Biden praising her when he visited Minnesota in 2023. She also got the endorsement of Sen. Bernie Sanders, D-Vt., who campaigned with her in Minneapolis. Omar also vastly outspent Samuels as the race progressed.
War in Gaza has shaped this year's 'Squad' races
Despite Omar’s vocal denunciations of Israel and condemnation of the war in Gaza, outside groups like the American Israel Public Affairs Committee did not spend heavily against Omar this year. That is surprising, as an AIPAC-supported group helped Samuels against Omar in 2022.
Furthermore, AIPAC and other pro-Israel lobbying groups spent a combined total of nearly $25 million to challenge fellow “Squad” members who’ve been highly critical of the war in Gaza — Reps. Jamaal Bowman of New York and Cori Bush of Missouri. Both Bowman and Bush lost their primaries.
Rep. Summer Lee, D-Pa., won her primary race against an opponent criticizing her similarly vocal stance against the war.
Gaza likely to remain an issue in 2024 election cycle
Despite Omar’s victory, support for Israel and the war in Gaza are unlikely to go away as divisive issues for the Democratic Party. During his now-ended reelection campaign, Biden received criticism and pressure from several sources for his strongly pro-Israel stance. Despite taking a more critical tone on Israel, Vice President Kamala Harris has faced Pro-Palestinian protestors at various events since Biden stepped aside and endorsed her for president.
Omar’s win, like Harris’ substantial poll numbers and enthusiasm, mark victories for the more progressive wing of the Democratic Party despite differences over the war. The success of Omar and the strong showing so far for Harris demonstrate that foreign policy may not be the only significant issue driving this year’s key races.