Despite Omar’s vocal denunciations of Israel and condemnation of the war in Gaza, outside groups like the American Israel Public Affairs Committee did not spend heavily against Omar this year. That is surprising, as an AIPAC-supported group helped Samuels against Omar in 2022.

Furthermore, AIPAC and other pro-Israel lobbying groups spent a combined total of nearly $25 million to challenge fellow “Squad” members who’ve been highly critical of the war in Gaza — Reps. Jamaal Bowman of New York and Cori Bush of Missouri. Both Bowman and Bush lost their primaries.

Rep. Summer Lee, D-Pa., won her primary race against an opponent criticizing her similarly vocal stance against the war.