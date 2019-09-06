Alexis Smith, a rising star who was recently named Miss Kansas, is getting wide praise after she publicly called out an ex who allegedly subjected her to domestic violence. Smith spoke out unapologetically on stage as she earned her crown on June 8 in Wichita, Kansas.

“My vision as the next Miss Kansas is to eliminate unhealthy and abusive relationships,” Smith said, according to ABC News. “Matter of fact, some of you out in this audience saw me very emotional because my abuser is here today. But that’s not going to stop me from being on this Miss Kansas stage and from representing as the next Miss Kansas. Because I and my community deserve healthy relationships.”