A football player for Mississippi Valley State University died in a car crash on Friday. Ryan Quinney was 20 years old and a junior linebacker for MVSU.
The student was fleeing from the Mississippi Highway Patrol on Friday night, according to Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers and as reported by WAPT. The car chase continued until Quinney lost control of the wheel, went through a ditch, struck a vehicle and flipped several times. He was pronounced dead on the scene before being airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center.
“We are heartbroken to share that our beloved student, Ryan Quinney, tragically lost his life in a car accident last night. Ryan was a bright light in our community with a spirit that lifted everyone around him. He will be deeply missed by his friends, faculty, and all who knew him,” MVSU wrote in a Facebook post.
It continued, “During this difficult time, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Ryan’s family and loved ones. Please keep them, along with his friends and classmates, in your thoughts and prayers. Let us remember Ryan’s impact on our lives and honor his memory by supporting each other through this loss.”
Both teams’ captains share in a special moment honoring the loss of MVSU player Ryan Quinney. pic.twitter.com/cYTG5MNmwG
— HBCUGO.TV (@HBCUGoTV) November 9, 2024
Quinney’s death happened the night before a game opposing MVSU to Jackson State at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, MS. The football player was honored by the two team captains on the field. MVSU took a delay-of-game penalty in his name, which Jackson State declined.