“We are heartbroken to share that our beloved student, Ryan Quinney, tragically lost his life in a car accident last night. Ryan was a bright light in our community with a spirit that lifted everyone around him. He will be deeply missed by his friends, faculty, and all who knew him,” MVSU wrote in a Facebook post.

It continued, “During this difficult time, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Ryan’s family and loved ones. Please keep them, along with his friends and classmates, in your thoughts and prayers. Let us remember Ryan’s impact on our lives and honor his memory by supporting each other through this loss.”