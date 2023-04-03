Jackson State University is welcoming a new recruit to its basketball team: Mike Williams. Mike, who is the son of NBA champion Mo Williams, announced his commitment to the HBCU on Sunday.
“1000% committed…,” Mike captioned his Instagram post. “as i write this i am most thankful in the universe and my spirit guides for putting the right pieces in front of me to be successful. i want to thank everyone who was apart of my journey up to this point! and to all my haters, doubters and overlookers , you all are my why. We finna go turn a HBCU up.”
He attended Mississippi’s Jackson Academy until July 2023. He is wrapping up his final year at Germantown High School alongside his brother Mason, according to MSScoreBoard.
“We are elated to have Mike and Mason at Germantown from the team, coaches and administrators,” coach Chris Love said. “The first thing I noticed about Mike and Mason is how hard they work. They are working out two to three times a day on their game and wanting to be better. They are the definition of gym rats. We are looking forward to watching them play for Germantown.”
Williams is listed as the No. 21 combo guard in the country for the class of 2025, as well as the No. 2 player overall in Mississippi, per 247Sports.
“Alabama reached out to my dad,” Mike said, according to HBCU Gameday. “LSU as well and Mississippi State. Ole Miss reached out to my coach. That’s probably it who I talk to right now.”
Jackson State made him an initial offer on April 9, 2022, according to 247Sports. His father was hired around the same time — on March 14 of that same year — as he took the position after being a coach at Alabama State.
Mo Williams played in the NBA for 14 years, averaging over 13 points and close to five assists per game, HBCU Gameday reported. He kicked off his NBA career with the Utah Jazz before playing for the Milwaukee Bucks and the Cleveland Cavaliers.