Former Little League phenom Mo’ne Davis will aim to enter the Women’s Professional Baseball League, which is scheduled to kick off in 2026. The 24-year-old athlete will be one of 600 players who will try out for the league, ESPN reported.

Mo’ne Davis rose to fame as a 13-year-old star circa 2014 when she mesmerized the nation with her pitching skills in the Little League. Playing for Philadelphia’s Taney Youth Baseball Association, Davis threw 70 mph fastballs. A short time later, Davis graced the cover of Sports Illustrated. She also earned recognition as the Sports Illustrated Sports Kid of the Year. Additionally, she is honored in the Baseball Hall of Fame, where her jersey is on display.

Mo’ne Davis’ historic Little League run and the colleges she went to

During her historic run in the Little League, Davis became the first girl to pitch a winning game (and throw a shutout) in the World Series, per the Inquirer.

In 2023, Davis graduated from Hampton University. Then, in 2024, she earned a graduate sports management degree from Columbia University.

The Women’s Professional Baseball League is expected to begin in the summer of 2026

The Women’s Professional Baseball League, which will include six teams, is expected to begin in the summer of 2026, according to the Chicago Tribune. The last professional women’s baseball league in the U.S. was the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, which shut down in 1954.

After next month’s tryouts, the new league will select 150 players who will enter October’s draft. Davis will try out for several positions, including pitcher, second base, shortstop and center field.