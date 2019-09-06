Simone Biles is calling out former U.S. swimmer-turned-right-wing talking head, Riley Gaines. The legendary Olympian went to social media on Saturday to call out Gaines, who has been critical of transgender athletes.

Biles’ response came after Riley criticized a girls’ softball team in Minnesota for accepting a transgender athlete. After the team posted a photo on X to celebrate their state championship, Riley called them out for turning off comments on their post.

What did Simone Biles say to Riley Gaines?

“Comments off lol To be expected when your star player is a boy,” Riley wrote.

A short time later, Biles posted her own response to Riley, telling the swimmer to stop being angry about the fact that she lost a race against a transgender woman in 2022.

“@Riley_Gaines_ You’re truly sick, all of this campaigning because you lost a race. Straight up sore loser.”

The gold medalist also tried to encourage Riley to uplift “the trans community and perhaps finding a way to make sports inclusive OR creating a new avenue where trans feel safe in sports.”

“Maybe a transgender category IN ALL sports!! But instead… You bully them… One things for sure is no one in sports is safe with you around!!!!!” the superstar gymnast wrote.

What happened to Riley Gaines at the 2022 NCAA Championships?

According to the BBC, Gaines became outraged when she finished fifth in the 200m freestyle swimming at the 2022 NCAA Championships, tying with transgender woman Lia Thomas.

As Gaines and other critics continued to speak out against transgender athletes after the race, World Aquatics established a new rule a year later. The organization stated at that time that transgender women can’t compete in women’s elite races if they experienced male puberty at any point.