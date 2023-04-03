Following Katt Williams‘ controversial interview on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast, reports of the comedian’s selfless acts toward others have prompted fans to perceive him in a new light. Recently, Mo’Nique revealed an untold story of Williams coming to the aid of a fellow actor in her time of need.
On Thursday, Mo’Nique took to Instagram Live with Sidney Hicks, her manager and husband, to discuss Katt Williams, describing him as one of the most authentic individuals she has encountered in the industry.
“I want to say this about our brother Katt Williams,” Mo’Nique said. “Through the years, I would always hear things, ‘OK, he won’t show up to the shows, he ain’t this, he ain’t that.’ That’s one of the purest cats in this game.”
According to Atlanta Black Star, the 56-year-old was reluctant to share heartfelt stories without Williams’ permission. After receiving his approval, Mo’Nique disclosed how the comedian financially helped and cared for The Parkers star Yvette Wilson, who had cervical cancer and kidney disease, during her last days.
“There was a woman named Yvette Wilson, who played Andell on ‘The Parkers,’ and when Andell took ill, it was a man named Katt Williams who just stepped in and took care of that sister until she left this earth,” Mo’Nique explained in the clip.
Wilson was best known for her role as Andell Wilkerson in Moesha and its spinoff, The Parkers. She also appeared in movies such as House Party 3 and Friday, per Atlanta Black Star. She met Williams in 2005, just several years before she died in 2012.
According to a 2022 Facebook post, Wilson’s friend Jeffrey Pittle launched a crowdfunding campaign online to raise money for her medical bills and transportation costs. The website stated that only 56% of the $25,000 goal had been raised to cover the expenses. However, E! News reported that Williams donated $12,000 to reach the goal.
Additionally, there was a report from Lipstick Alley indicating that Wilson had lived with Williams for a few months before her passing.