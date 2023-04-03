According to Atlanta Black Star, the 56-year-old was reluctant to share heartfelt stories without Williams’ permission. After receiving his approval, Mo’Nique disclosed how the comedian financially helped and cared for The Parkers star Yvette Wilson, who had cervical cancer and kidney disease, during her last days.

“There was a woman named Yvette Wilson, who played Andell on ‘The Parkers,’ and when Andell took ill, it was a man named Katt Williams who just stepped in and took care of that sister until she left this earth,” Mo’Nique explained in the clip.

Wilson was best known for her role as Andell Wilkerson in Moesha and its spinoff, The Parkers. She also appeared in movies such as House Party 3 and Friday, per Atlanta Black Star. She met Williams in 2005, just several years before she died in 2012.