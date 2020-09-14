Campaigning and voting ramp up in Georgia

The protest on Saturday was timed to coincide with a high-profile visit to Georgia by the Harris campaign. The vice president appeared at a Saturday rally to drum up support for Harris as she races toward the finish line of the 2024 presidential race and encourages her supporters to engage in early voting. Harris will return to Atlanta on Thursday for a campaign event that will also feature former President Barack Obama and music legend Bruce Springsteen. Meanwhile, the Harris-Walz campaign’s Homecoming Tour will visit Morehouse on Saturday as part of its outreach to HBCUs.

With two weeks to go before Election Day and early voting underway in Georgia, the Peach State remains an important battleground for the 2024 election. The record-breaking early voting turnout that the state has seen so far shows that, voting restrictions notwithstanding, both campaigns are seeking to get out as many voters in Georgia and elsewhere as they can.