Laila! is a rapidly rising up-and-coming artist, and there’s been a great deal of speculation about who her father is.

Many people guessed it could be Yasiin Bey, formerly known as Mos Def, but there’s been zero confirmation until now.

Following an interview with Complex, Laila! set the record straight about whether the rumors were true or not.

“Yes, he is my dad, y’all. The rumors are true; no, I’m kidding. But yes, he’s my dad. He’s my dad,” the 18-year-old artist said.