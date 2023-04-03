Laila! is a rapidly rising up-and-coming artist, and there’s been a great deal of speculation about who her father is.
Many people guessed it could be Yasiin Bey, formerly known as Mos Def, but there’s been zero confirmation until now.
Following an interview with Complex, Laila! set the record straight about whether the rumors were true or not.
“Yes, he is my dad, y’all. The rumors are true; no, I’m kidding. But yes, he’s my dad. He’s my dad,” the 18-year-old artist said.
Streets saying that’s mos def kid?? https://t.co/GN2R9hxENl
— Melanated Seth Rogen (@itskrisbruh) June 13, 2024
Waiiiit! Laila is Mos Def’s daughter?!?
— Cowgirl Seven (@TiphSeven) June 14, 2024
Laila confirms Mos Def is her dad 👀 pic.twitter.com/Bb3f69bVMm
— Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) August 1, 2024
On Thursday, Laila! doubled down on her confirmation by posting an Instagram interview and tagging her father.
“lmaoooo dad the rumors are true @yasiinbey,” she captioned the Story.
Laila! doesn’t vividly recall learning about music from her father but she can recollect a time when her father took notice of her artistry.
“I don’t know, I guess, like, I kind of just always been my own, like, artist in a way,” she told Complex. “And like, that’s the cool thing, because I feel like as a kid, like whenever we would just jam sesh and like vibe out, me and him, I don’t know, I always had my own style, I always had my own thing going on. And he’s always just been like, ‘Okay kid, I see you.”
In addition to her father’s support, Laila! spoke about how impactful her mother has been on the growth and development of her journey during a visit with Way Up with Angela Yee.
“I’m so blessed because I’ve had parents and family and a support system, but especially my parents, they’ve always been so supportive of everything that I’ve wanted to do,” she said in an interview on the radio show. “They never question what I want to do. My mom, my dad, you guys have always just been like, ‘Okay, that’s what she’s gonna do. That’s Laila! And I feel like that’s always made me feel like I can take on the world, or I can show the world who I am because I’ve always had that in my life … I’ve always just felt so incredibly supported.”
View this post on Instagram
Laila! is set to drop her debut album (still untitled at the moment) sometime in September.