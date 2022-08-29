Social media has a new “it” couple: Mrs. Netta and Charles. Famous for their chaotic skits and cooking videos, the couple has become a fixture on social feeds everywhere.

Mrs. Netta emerged on TikTok in 2021 with phone pranks and skits based on run-ins with nosey neighbors and confrontations over her man.

The @MrsNettaandCharles account went inactive for a while, but when she popped back up in 2023 with her boyfriend Charles, and instantly began to go viral.

Their second video together hit 1 million views as people laughed over the Alabama duo arguing over sharing food while on vacation. From there, the couple began to show up on social media feeds with videos of Mrs. Netta showing off the elaborate meals she made for Charles.

“Charles, your lunch is ready!” became an instant hit and tagline on TikTok and Instagram.

Last November, Mrs. Netta shocked fans with a video serving Charles a delicious steak lunch in a silk nightgown.

The video racked up over 9000 comments, with fans falling in love with Mrs. Netta’s sweet personality.

“I want Ms. Netta to cook for me,” said one follower.

One fan said they were not impressed by Charles’s reaction, “He ain’t hype enough for me when Ms Netta be cooking. Cuz I’ll be doing the irish jig eating that food 🤤”

Another follower just wanted a piece of what the funny couple has, “Chaarrrerlessss your lunch is ready🥰 and I can’t even get a text back 🙄😂😂😂🤦🏾‍♀️”