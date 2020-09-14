The National Association of Black Journalists isn’t inviting President Donald Trump to its annual convention in Cleveland this year, the organization has announced. The exclusion of the president follows a controversial appearance by then-candidate Trump at the event last year, as well as a perceived snub against then-Vice President Kamala Harris. The decision not to invite Trump also comes as his policies against diversity, equity and inclusion actively harm Black journalists across the country.

‘There is not a reason to invite President Trump this year’

NABJ President Ken Lemon discussed the organization’s decision not to invite Trump in a phone conversation with Black Press USA. Lemon said, “At this point, there is not a reason to invite President Trump this year.” He contrasted the decision to exclude Trump with the organization’s decision to invite him last year, saying, “Journalists had the opportunity to vet the candidate” during the presidential election campaign. “I don’t see the need to do that this time around,” Lemon remarked, emphasizing that the NABJ would instead focus on celebrating its 50th anniversary.

Dion Rebouin, a candidate to become the next NABJ president, supported the decision not to invite Trump.

“It makes sense, the way this administration has operated and the way it has dealt with Black journalists and Black people overall.”

The White House, meanwhile, reacted angrily to the president not being invited, with Deputy Press Secretary Harrison Fields stating, “The National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) is doing a disservice to its audience by engaging in petty and unprofessional antics, intent on making itself more relevant rather than prioritizing informed, balanced, and objective reporting, Black Americans rejected this level of bias and the Democrat talking points promoted by the NABJ, as demonstrated by the significant support for President Trump among Black voters.”

Harris won 83% of the Black vote in 2024, compared to 15% for Trump (up from 8% in the 2020 election).

After the 2024 controversy, NABJ and other Black groups opted out of inviting Trump

The decision not to invite Trump comes one year after he attended the 2024 NABJ Convention. The invitation was controversial, with various members of the organization saying the group should not give Trump a platform. Washington Post columnist Karen Attiah stepped down as convention co-chair as a result. The concern about hosting Trump proved accurate when he made controversial comments about Harris and her racial identity, falsely claiming that she had downplayed her Blackness.

This year, the NABJ is avoiding any potential for Trump to use its convention to push his agenda or make incendiary comments. The organization’s rejection of Trump comes amid decisions by other Black organizations to exclude the president similarly. Notably, the NAACP announced last month that Trump would be the first president in 116 years not to be invited to its national convention. Black Press USA reported that the National Urban League had not asked Trump to attend its convention this month, citing his repeated refusal to appear before the group in past years as part of its rationale for not inviting him in 2025.

Despite his efforts to claim more support among Black voters, Trump has never been popular with the Black community as a political candidate or president. As he continues to push policies such as his anti-DEI campaign that negatively impact Black people across the country, more Black organizations will likely shun him.