“They need to be preserved, but they also need to be shared. We need to show our history,” she told ABC 11. “The name of the school then was the North Carolina College for Negroes. I think we forget that, but that’s where we came from.”

Her initiative comes as NCCU’s School of Law is celebrating its 85th anniversary in March.

“The whole reason why we are in existence, and this is a painful truth, is we weren’t allowed to attend UNC Chapel Hill,” she added. “There was a strict no-admissions policy for African Americans.”