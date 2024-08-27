Nelly is one of the most notable names in hip-hop, with a career spanning over 20 years. After taking the industry by storm with his 2000 debut album, Country Grammar, and its timeless titular single, Nelly not only established himself as an incomparable artist but also an all-around entertainment and fashion mogul.

Throughout his career, Nelly has sold over 23 million albums in the United States alone. This is thanks to his illustrious catalog. The St. Louis star has released eight studio albums and introduced several other acts to the mainstream. Nelly’s net worth is a reflection of his many accomplishments. Keep reading to learn just how this star became so wealthy.

Nelly Brought His Friends Along When He Became Famous

Born Cornell Haynes Jr. on November 2, 1974, in Austin, Texas, Nelly relocated to St. Louis in his teen years. During high school, he rallied friends Ali, Murphy Lee, Kyjuan, Slo Down, and his half-brother City Spud to form the St. Lunatics. The group was popular in the area for several years, thanks to their independently released single Gimme What Ya Got in 1996. When they failed to attract the attention of a major record label, Nelly went solo in hopes of landing a deal, which he could then use to help his group. This came to fruition in 1999 when Nelly inked a music contract with Universal Music Group.

His debut single, Country Grammar, took the radiowaves by storm shortly after. The anthem peaked at number seven on both the Billboard Hot 100. Equally as monumental singles, E.I., Batter Up, and Ride Wit Me, helped fuel his breakout album, which earned a diamond certification. As of March 2025, Country Grammar the album remains Nelly’s bestselling project to date. On July 21, 2016, this classic was certified diamond by the RIAA.

As promised, Nelly brought his group along for the ride shortly after, with the St. Lunatics releasing their debut, Free City in 2001. Led by singles Summer in the City and Midwest Swing, the album sold over a million copies in the United States. Nelly’s sophomore album, Nellyville, was also a commercial success. The album debuted at number one on the U.S. Billboard 200, with over 700,000 units moved in the first week. The album’s two singles, Hot in Herre and Dilemma, both won Grammys. His subsequent studio albums include Sweat (2004), Suit (2004), Brass Knuckles (2008), 5.0 (2010), M.O. (2013) and Heartland (2021).

The Artist Grew His Own Record Label

Members of the St. Lunatics also tried their hand at solo endeavors, though Lee was the second most successful artist from the group. He signed with Nelly’s label Derrty Entertainment, which was under Universal, and released his album, Murphy’s Law, in 2003.

This project was well-received, peaking at number eight on the Billboard 200, thanks in part to the lead single, Shake Your Tailfeather. The hit was also included on the soundtrack to the film Bad Boys II. While Lee was Nelly’s most profitable artist, Derrty Entertainment signed City Spud, Big Gipp, and more. It’s unclear how much money is made from these signees.

Clothing Was a Lucrative Business

Today, Nelly’s net worth sits at $70 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth and that is partially thanks to his venture into clothing. Nelly took his talents to the fashion industry in 2003 with the launch of Apple Bottoms, a women’s clothing line with the standout item being the brand’s denim jeans that features apples on the back. With the help of his cousin, co-founder Abayomi Martin, Apple Bottoms became a cultural phenomenon with Nelly partnering with VH1 to launch a model search for the brand. Just two years after its launch, Apple Bottoms was projected to make $60 million through its wholesale branch.

In addition to the women’s line, Nelly also founded Vokal with Martin, a men’s line back in 1997. However, with the success of Apple Bottoms, it wasn’t until the early 2000s that the line began catching steam, generating $25 million in revenue in 2004. Both companies seemingly switched hands around 2010, though Nelly has teased the return of Apple Bottoms in 2024. Still, it’s unclear when the relaunch will happen.

Television and Film Have Boosted Nelly’s Finances

Nelly added actor to his resume with his 2005 prison yard film, The Longest Yard. The comedy stars Adam Sandler as an ex-football star who is sentenced to prison, where he is tasked with putting together a team for a prisoner versus guard game. Nelly starred as inmate player Earl, alongside Chris Rock, Tracy Morgan, James Cromwell, Burt Reynolds, and more. It’s unknown how much Nelly was paid for his part. However, The Longest Yard earned $191.5 million at the box office with a budget of $82 million, making it a success.

Nelly also starred in the comedy mockumentary, Real Husbands of Hollywood, which debuted in 2013. The show initially ran from 2013 to 2016 on BET. It was then revived on BET+ and premiered in 2022. As his scripted series was taking off, Nelly also documented his life and career on his reality show, which was named after his sophomore album. That series also ran on BET for just two seasons from 2014 to 2015.

Nelly Sold His Music Catalog

Once again showcasing his business moves, Nelly made the most profitable move of his career, selling 50% of his music catalog to HarbourView Equity Partners in July 2023. Nelly earned $50 million from this deal after his catalog was valued at $100 million. During a March 2024 chat with The Shop, he defended the sale.

“You filtered both through both of those. You can never really sell anything like that forever. Technically a lease. So in like 30 years, it comes back,” Nelly stated, later adding “You hear a lot of people say, “I would never do it. I would never do it.” Why wouldn’t you do it? That’s your equity, that’s your gold.”

How Much Debt Is Nelly In?

In October 2016, Nelly was hit with a $2.4 million tax lien. Just four years later in October 2020, it was reported again that Nelly owed money to the IRS. TMZ shared at the time that he’d been ordered to pay the exact same amount, with his assets being at risk of being seized. However, it appears that both times, the tax issues were taken care of.

Though he was able to clear up this debt, sources indicate that his state taxes are still causing an issue. At one point, his fans tried to lend a hand – they planned to stream ‘Hot in Herre’ as many times as they could in order to pay off his debt. Though according to The Guardian, that was a lofty goal. They’d have to play Nelly’s 2000’s hit 280 to 403 million times before they could pay off his debt.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Nelly still own the Bobcats?

In 2004, Nelly became a part-owner of the Charlotte Bobcats. After six years, his stake in the team ended when Michael Jordan became the new owner of the NBA expansion team, now known as the Hornets.

How many biological kids does Nelly have?

Nelly has three biological children: a daughter named Chanelle and a son named Cornell Haynes III, with his ex-girlfriend Channetta Valentine. He also shares a son, Kareem, with his wife Ashanti. Additionally, he adopted his late sister Jackie’s two children after she died in 2005.

How rich is Ashanti?

Ashanti has a reported net worth of $5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. She makes the majority of her money from music sales and performances.