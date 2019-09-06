University of Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava, who was negotiating a multimillion-dollar NIL deal with the school before the transfer portal opened, missed his team’s practice on Friday, leaving his coaches and many of his teammates surprised.

Per ESPN, Iamaleava has been looking for a $4 million deal since December but still hasn’t received what he wants. The star quarterback initially signed a major deal in 2022 that would pay him $2 million per year. Iamaleava hopes to earn a deal similar to Miami’s Carson Beck and Duke’s Darian Mensah, who are earning about $4 million, ESPN reported. Those two quarterbacks, however, earned their deals after entering the portal.

What did Iamaleava’s father say about reports of his son looking for a new deal?

The quarterback’s father, Nic Iamaleava, briefly shared his thoughts on social media on Thursday, denying any knowledge of the reports about his son looking for a new deal.

“More games being played off the field than on the field,” Nic Iamaleava wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “… Nakos from @On3sports called and asked me directly, I told him I had no idea on what he’s talking about. He said his ‘close source’ that he trusts with his life from the University of Tennessee staff gave him this information. So y’all can ask them what’s going on, cuz it ain’t from us!”

What are Iamaleava’s representatives saying about the new deal the quarterback wants?

Sources told ESPN that Iamaleava’s representatives are pushing for a $4 million deal as the portal opens on Wednesday. Per the sources, Tennessee “wasn’t going to blink and pay him any more money.” Sources also told ESPN that administrators have become increasingly frustrated with the situation.

Iamaleava was a redshirt player in 2023 after negotiating his massive deal the previous year. In his first season as a starter, he threw for 2,616 yards and 19 touchdowns. He led the program to 10 wins and the first round of the playoffs, where the Vols lost to Ohio State. Iamaleava was the No. 23 overall recruit in the class of 2023.

He is expected to appear at media availability on Saturday after Tennessee’s Orange and White Spring Game. However, it’s not clear if the school will make him available, per Knox News.