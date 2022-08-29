On the latest episode of Modern Family actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s Dinner’s on Me podcast, Byer opened up about a comedy show she did in Appleton, Wisconsin.

“I did shows in Appleton, Wisconsin, which I talk about in my special, and I really hated it there,” Byer said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “The vibes f**king sucked. Bad vibes.”

She added, “During my show, I had a white host, a Black feature, and the crowds were so unruly, and at one point, my Black featurer was on stage…. A guy in the crowd was like, ‘Smile, we can’t see you.’ I was like, ‘What the f**k?'”