Sasheer Zamata and Nicole Byer are in the hot seat for charity for Wednesday’s episode of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire.

The exclusive clip shows Zamata and Byer working together to try to win money for a good cause, but Zamata is hilariously failing to show Byer how to answer their question about the Spanish language. Something that’s not shown in the clip, though is that John Stamos and Dave Coulier reunite later in the episode for a Full House mini-reunion. Overall, there’s something for everyone in this episode.

Celebrating the show’s 25th anniversary, Who Wants To Be A Millionaire is hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and, for this season, features pairs of celebrity contestants playing together to try to win $1 million for the charity of their choice. The new season airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on ABC.