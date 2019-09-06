Lyles has indeed been telling the world that he is the one to watch.

“I thrive off big moments. The bigger the moment, the faster I run,” Lyles said at the U.S. Olympic Trials earlier this year, per Yahoo Sports.

The 27-year-old star has now secured his first Olympic gold medal. It’s also the first gold medal for USA in the men’s 100m in 20 years.

Three years ago Lyles failed to qualify for the 100-meter race at the Tokyo Olympics. He was also disappointed with the bronze medal he won in the 200-meter sprint, that disappointment adding to his motivation for this year.

“I’ll be like, ‘Yeah, I think I’m doing enough. Then I turn around and look at the medal — ‘All right, back to work,’” Lyles said, per Yahoo Sports.

His American teammate, Fred Kerley, took home bronze, marking the first time in 20 years two Americans have been together on the podium for the 100m.