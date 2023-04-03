Gillie Da Kid appeared on a Wednesday episode of the Club Shay Shay podcast with Shannon Sharpe, sharing the information he received from police confirming his son, Devin Spady, who went by YNG Cheese, was shot and killed in 2023 by 17-year-old Noah Scurry, who was killed in a shooting in January.
Gillie Da Kid opened up about his son’s death
During the interview, the Million Dollaz Worth of Game host talked about his son and how he was involved with the wrong people, leading to a lifestyle his father didn’t want for him. He also dismissed the Illuminati rumors, claiming that he sacrificed his son for money and fame.
Sharpe then mentioned Spady’s alleged killer, asking Gillie, “Have you talked to the kid that took your son’s life?”
“Nah, I never met him,” Gillie replied. “Only reason I knew is because the police called me and told me once he was murdered. ‘Cause the kid had just got shot 17 times — he was walking with his mom, and he got murdered, and then the police notified me and let me know that he was one of the kids that was pretty much about to get locked up for the murder, but he got murdered first.”
“He had to deal with God, that’s how I look at it,“ Gillie continued.
"These kids are influenced by all the wrong things. … These kids actually think that you can't make it as a rapper unless you k*lled somebody. This is the mindset" – @gilliedakid pic.twitter.com/1PTuRXeGoq
— Club Shay Shay (@ClubShayShay) February 12, 2025
‘That’s who killed my son‘
Sharpe mentioned he had heard about the 17-year-old basketball player with good grades who was recently shot and killed. Gillie shared that it was Scurry, and “That’s who killed my son,“ Gillie said, staring at Sharpe with a few moments of silence between them.
‘The 17-?“ Sharpe eventually asked.
Gillie nodded and said, “Yeah. The 17-year-old basketball player that just got shot 17 times. That’s who killed my son.”
Scurry and Spady were killed in different Philadelphia neighborhoods
Scurry was shot and killed on Jan. 14 near the 5000 block of Rorer Street, close to Tacony Creek Park and Roosevelt Boulevard, at approximately 7:15 a.m., according to Blavity and CBS News. Police said the teen was involved in a rap video one day before his death, in which he was wearing a Joker mask and holding guns in his hands.
Regarding Spady, the 41-year-old said the bullets were not meant for his son: “He just happened to be at the wrong place, at the wrong time,“ Gillie said.
According to Fox 29, Spady was shot and killed in a triple shooting in Olney, a North Philadelphia neighborhood, in July 2023, where two other men were injured. The outlet reported that authorities haven’t confirmed the connection between Scurry and Spady. No arrests have been made in either shooting.