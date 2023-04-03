Gillie Da Kid opened up about his son’s death

During the interview, the Million Dollaz Worth of Game host talked about his son and how he was involved with the wrong people, leading to a lifestyle his father didn’t want for him. He also dismissed the Illuminati rumors, claiming that he sacrificed his son for money and fame.

Sharpe then mentioned Spady’s alleged killer, asking Gillie, “Have you talked to the kid that took your son’s life?”

“Nah, I never met him,” Gillie replied. “Only reason I knew is because the police called me and told me once he was murdered. ‘Cause the kid had just got shot 17 times — he was walking with his mom, and he got murdered, and then the police notified me and let me know that he was one of the kids that was pretty much about to get locked up for the murder, but he got murdered first.”

“He had to deal with God, that’s how I look at it,“ Gillie continued.