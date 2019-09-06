Investigators believe they may have found the body of 3-year-old Nola Dinkins, who was reported missing on Tuesday in Delaware.

According to NBC Philadelphia, the body was found on Wednesday in Cecil County, Maryland, but investigators haven’t yet confirmed the identity. However, her mother, Darrian Randle, 31, has “first- and second-degree murder, first-degree of child abuse resulting in death of a minor under thirteen, and other related criminal charges in Maryland, according to state police,” per 6 ABC.

Cedrick Britten, said to be Randle’s boyfriend, is charged with “accessory to first- and second-degree murder after the fact, failure to report child death, and other offenses,” as 6 ABC reported.

“Our homicide unit investigators had enough information gleaned through the investigation that connected these two individuals with the disappearance of this 3-year-old,” said Elena Russo, a spokesperson for the Maryland State Police.

Darrian Randle initially her 3-year-old daughter was abducted at gunpoint

The search for Dinkins began on Tuesday night after Randle told police that a couple held her at gunpoint and abducted the child on the side of the road in Newark, Delaware. According to investigators, Randle said the man approached her after she stopped her car to talk to her daughter.

Police said the suspect was initially described as a bald white man, about 40 years old, who has a bald peach fuzz on his head. Officers believed that he may be wearing a black hoodie with gray basketball shorts, and he may have a handgun. Police also said Randle told them that the man was traveling with a blonde white woman. When officers released the Amber Alert on Tuesday night, the report stated that the man was driving a dark-colored SUV, possibly a Ford or Chevy.

The police are calling Darrian Randle’s initial statements false

However, the Amber Alert was canceled on Wednesday after officers said the mother is lying.

“Detectives determined that the initial account of the incident given by the mother was false,” Andrea Botterbusch of the New Castle County Police Department said, per NBC Philadelphia.

The department has now launched a homicide investigation, but charges haven’t been filed at this point and there are no suspects identified. Randle is held in custody during the investigation.