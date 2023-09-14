Despite OJ Simpson’s triumphs in professional athletics, his football talents were not what made him a household name. The shocking murder of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman, brought the entertainer into the public eye like never before. He was the main suspect so his fame played a part in the highly publicized trial, which was one of the first major celebrity legal battles to be televised. While the results of this case are to this day a controversial matter (as Netflix will explore in the forthcoming American Manhunt documentary), Simpson somewhat stayed out of the public eye after his acquittal.

Later in life, he was convicted of robbery and kidnapping, so he did serve prison time. In 2024, after a battle with prostate cancer, OJ Simpson passed away at the age of 76. Following his death and in recent years, there has been a greater interest in his career, crimes and legacy. Ahead of American Manhunt, let’s reflect on some of the late multi-talent’s biggest accomplishments in the NFL.

Is OJ Simpson in the Hall of Fame?

(Steve Marcus-Pool/Getty Images)

Orenthal James Simpson, otherwise known as OJ, was an American football player but he also worked as a media personality and actor. The late athlete holds several NFL records and gained many titles during his career, which began in 1969 when the Buffalo Bills selected him as the first overall draft pick. By 1973 he was named league MVP due to his development of one of the most impressive rushing careers in NFL history. In 11 years, he led the NFL in rushing four times, was selected to the Pro Bowl six times and was voted first-team All-Pro five times. During his first year of eligibility, 1985, OJ Simpson was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Athlete Set an Impressive Rushing Record

One of Simpson’s most memorable records is how he became the first running back to rush over 2,000 yards in 1973. This record was set in a 14-game season while he played for the Buffalo Bills, rushing for 2,003 yards at the time. Over his career, the controversial figure averaged 6.0 yards per carry and scored 12 rushing touchdowns. He was named NFL Player of the Year three times, in 1972, 1973 and 1975. OJ even still holds the NFL record for rushing yards per game in a season, with a staggering 143.1 yards per game in 1973. According to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, once he retired, he totaled 11, 236 rushing yards, 2,142 receiving yards and 990 kick return yards.

Buffalo Bills Brought Back OJ’s Jersey Number in 2019

Another reason why Simpson’s legacy has been relevant in recent years is due to the affairs of his primary football team. The Buffalo Bills decided to allow other players to wear his number 32 jersey in 2019. This decision comes four decades after OJ left the team. Senorise Perry, the Bills’ Running Back, dons it with humility in honor of the late athlete’s football career. Despite the circumstances, he doesn’t relate the dark past of its previous wearer to himself or his career. Moves like this mark significant progress in how the general public views Simpson.

What We Know About Netflix’s ‘American Manhunt: OJ Simpson’

The upcoming documentary about OJ Simpson has been in the works for quite a while, and it’s certainly not the only documentary-style investigation of the case. This Netflix original comes 30 years after what’s been referred to as the “trial of the century.” Director Floyd Russ takes on one of the most highly referenced true crime cases in the four-part docuseries.

There are a few things that will likely be covered in the investigative documentary, such as the Hall of Famers’ conviction for armed robbery and kidnapping. This 2008 trial resulted in the 61-year-old being sent to prison following an altercation over sports memorabilia. At the time, Simpson led five other men to a Las Vegas hotel room and confronted two sports memorabilia dealers. For many people, his conviction validated their opinion of him as a criminal. However, Viewers will see new interviews with many people who were involved in the trial and investigation of the murders when the series debuts on Jan. 29.