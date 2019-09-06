Around 300 Black people were killed in the Tulsa Massacre as white mobs unleashed violence in the Greenwood District, a thriving Black community known as Black Wall Street. Over 1,000 homes, businesses, schools and churches were destroyed.

Damario Solomon-Simmons, the attorney representing Fletcher and Randle, filed the motion for the July rehearing. Solomon-Simmons hoped that the U.S. Department of Justice would open an investigation under the Emmett Till Unsolved Civil Rights Crime Act, which “allows for the reopening of cold cases of violent crimes against Black people committed before 1970,” according to the AP.