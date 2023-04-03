NBC News reported that the league was named as a defendant in the suit because Hamby claims they failed to adequately punish the Aces after last year’s investigation, according to a copy of the complaint obtained by the outlet.

Hamby, 30, an All-Star and recent Olympic champion, revealed her pregnancy to Aces staff in August 2022, just days after learning she was expecting her second child, son Legend, and weeks after signing a two-year contract extension with the team, according to the suit.

The complaint also states that after Hamby disclosed her pregnancy on social media, Aces staff began treating her differently; they did not pay her daughter’s school tuition and told her to leave the team-provided housing without providing a reason, per NBC News.